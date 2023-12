هالاند خارج قائمة مانشستر سيتي لمواجهة لوتون تاون للإصابة

🚨 Manchester City are without Erling Haaland for today’s trip to Luton Town. Blow for #MCFC not having top scorer as they bid to end run of 4 PL games without a win + close gap on Aston Villa، Arsenal & leaders Liverpool. W/ @SamLee @TheAthleticFC #LUTMCI https://t.co/Gq7XhhAcIT