نيوكاسل يونايتد يتفق مع البرازيلي برونو جيماريش على تجديد عقده

EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle agree new deal with Bruno Guimarães, here we go! It’s done — contract until June 2028 🚨⚪️⚫️ #NUFC



⚠️ Key detail: understand the new deal will include release clause and it will be in the region of £100m.



Bruno, so happy to extend as he loves the club. pic.twitter.com/YI8CaCyeVs