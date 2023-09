رومانو يكشف سبب تعطل صفقة انتقال فيراتي إلى العربي القطري

Qatari side Al Arabi now hope to get Marco Verratti deal sealed by next week. Verratti was not in Doha this week yet, still waiting to plan for travel 🇮🇹🇶🇦 #AlArabi



Agreement reached with PSG 10 days ago for fee close to €45/50m, final details to be clarified on player side. pic.twitter.com/oOMpPBC3Aa