أكثر من 100 ترشيح.. من يفوز بجائزة الأوسكار لعام 2023

أعلنت منذ قليل، أكاديمية فنون وعلوم الصور المسؤولة عن توزيع جوائز الأوسكار، عن قوائم ترشيحات النسخة الـ95.

ويقام الحفل السنوى لجوائز الأوسكار يوم 12 مارس المقبل، بمسرح دولبى فى لوس أنجلوس الأمريكية.

وجاءت القائمة كالآتى:

أفضل فيلم:

"كل شيء هادئ على الجبهة الغربية - All Quiet On The Western Front".

"جنيات أنشيرين - The Banshees Of Inisherin".

"ألفيس - Elvis".

"كل شيء فى كل مكان دفعة واحدة - Everything Everywhere All At Once".

"تار - Tar".

"أفاتار: طريق الماء - Avatar: The Way of Water".

"الفابان - The Fabelmans".

"توب جن: مافريك - Top Gun: Maverick".

"مثلث الحزن - Triangle of Sadness".

"حديث النساء - Women Talking".

أفضل مخرج:

مارتن ماكدونا.

دانيال كوان ودانيال شينرت.

ستيفن سبيلبرج.

تود فيلد.

روبن أوستلوند.

- أفضل ممثل:

أوستن بتلر.

كولين فاريل.

بريندان فريزر.

بول ميسكال.

بيل نيجى.

أفضل ممثلة:

كيت بلانشيت.

آنا دى أرماس.

ميشيل ويليامز.

ميشيل يووه.

أندريا رايزبورو.

أفضل ممثل مساعد:

بريندان جليسون.

بريان هنرى.

جود هيرش.

بارى كيوجان.

كى هو كوان.

أفضل ممثلة مساعدة:

أنجيلا باسيت.

هونج تشاو.

كيرى كوندون.

جيمى لى كرتيس.

ستيفانى هسو.

أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة:

"Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchi".

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On".

"Turning Red".

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish".

"The Sea Beast".

أفضل تصميم أزياء:

"Babylon".

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

"Elvis".

"Everything Everywhere".

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris".

- أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة قصير:

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and "the Horse.

"The Flying Sailor".

"Ice Merchants".

"My Year of Dicks".

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is" "Fake and I Think I Believe It.

أفضل موسيقى:

"All Quiet on the Western Front".

"Babylon".

"The Banshees of Inisherin".

"Everything Everywhere All at Once".

"The Fabelmans".

أفضل أغنية أصلية:

“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman.

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick.

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR.

“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

أفضل سيناريو أصلى:

"The Banshees of Inisherin".

"Everything Everywhere All at Once".

"The Fabelmans".

"Tár".

"Triangle of Sadness".

أفضل سيناريو مقتبس:

"All Quiet on the Western Front".

Glass Onion: A Knives Out" "Mystery.

"Living".

"Top Gun: Maverick".

"Women Talking".

أفضل تصوير سينمائى:

"All Quiet on the Western Front".

"Bardo".

"Elvis".

"Empire of Light".

"Tár".

أفضل فيلم ناطق بلغة أجنبية:

"Argentina, 1985".

"Close".

"All Quiet on the Western Front".

"The Quiet Girl".

"EO".