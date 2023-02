زلزال سوريا وتركيا.. فريق الإنقاذ والأهالي يحتفلون بخروج الأطفال من تحت الركام (فيديو)

🫶Salam to these people who are working continues to rescue people under rubble. Whole world is praying for you 🙏 May Allah S.W.A help you all Turkish and Syrian people..#PakistanStandsWithTurkey #TurkeyEarthquake #زلزال #زلزال_سوريا_تركيا #TurkeySyriaEarthquake #TurkeyQuake pic.twitter.com/VFNjoh9MYX