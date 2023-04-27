Senior archaeologist at the Ministry of Tourism: Netflix Cleopatra series falsifies the facts

Archaeologist Magdi Shaker warned about the "Afrocentric" movement's attempts to change the demographic composition of Egypt by falsifying facts. He stressed that strict measures are being taken against these false claims. Shaker also objected to the upcoming Cleopatra series' screening on Netflix, emphasizing the necessity of relying on facts when dealing with historical figures.

Archaeologist and senior researcher at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Magdi Shaker, stated that the "Afrocentric" movement appeared in the 1920s, specifically in America, to preserve racial bias towards dark-skinned people, and one of its objectives was to eliminate white people in North and South Africa.

Shaker added, in a statement to "Al-Dostour," that the objection by archaeologists and specialists to the screening of the Cleopatra series, which is planned to be shown on Netflix, is not related to racism or the skin color of the actress. Still, the objection is to the necessity of relying on facts when dealing with historical figures.

He continued, "It is historically known that Queen Cleopatra descended from an ancient Macedonian family that ruled Egypt for nearly 300 years. Its beginnings were with King "Ptolemy I," one of the Macedonian leaders in the army of Alexander the Great, who fought many great wars. After her death, the rule of Egypt passed to Ptolemy I, founder of the Ptolemaic dynasty."

Shaker explained that the film is classified as a documentary, not a drama. Therefore it must be based on actual historical events and not on adopting the theory of Afrocentrism, which the Afrocentric movement relies on.

He pointed out that strict measures are taken against these false claims that distort Egyptian history, trying to change the country's demographic composition.

Shaker affirmed that we have a thousand proofs of their falsification of the facts as the Egyptian antiquities are registered through specialized international bodies in the archaeological field, explaining that we must fight them in the same way and spread promotional or media means of films and series about ancient civilization, mainly since the new generations rely on these platforms available on the Internet to form their culture.