الثلاثاء 29 سبتمبر 2020 الموافق 12 صفر 1442
النجمة أماندا سيفريد تضع مولودها الثانى (صورة)

الثلاثاء 29/سبتمبر/2020 - 05:01 ص
أعلنت النجمة العالمية أماندا سيفريد، بطلة الفيلم الشهير "Mamma Mia" عن إنجابها مولودها الثاني من النجم الشهير توماس سادوسكي "Thomas Sadoski"، حيث شاركت جمهورها عبر حسابها الرسمي على "إنستجرام" صورة جديدة تظهر يد الطفل، مرحبة بمولودها الجديد.

واستقبل الثنائي أماندا سيفريد وتوماس سادوسكي طفلهما الأول في العام 2017، حيث حملت به في العام 2016، وكانت قد علقت في تلك الفترة قائلة: "لم أتحمس لشىء من قبل في حياتي كلها كمثل هذا الشهر حيث أنتظر مولودي الأول، هذا بالإضافة إلى زواجي من توماس".

من ناحية أخرى، يبدو أن بطلة الفيلم الشهير "Mamma Mia" النجمة العالمية أماندا سيفريد، لا توافق على وجة نظر منتجته، فبعدما أعلنت المنتجة جودي كرايمر عن عمل جزء ثالث من الفيلم، أشارت سيفريد إلى أنها لا تعتقد أنه سيكون هناك فيلم ثالث، موضحه أنه لم يعد هناك المزيد من التفاصيل لتقديمها في القصة.
@thomas_sadoski and I made a little man #Repost @thomas_sadoski ・・・ If you’re interested in helping out the (now) 4 of us would love it if everyone able could set up a monthly $4 (or $44!!) donation to BOTH of these incredible organizations that help make the world a better place for kids. Repost from @inaraorg & @warchildusa. We at War Child and INARA are so happy to be the first to announce that our board members Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski welcomed their second child into this world. ⁠ ⁠ Their statement:⁠ “Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives. With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”⁠ @mingey @thomas_sadoski @inaraorg⁠ ⁠ ⁠#AmandaSeyfried #ThomasSadoski #BabyBorn #BabyAnnouncement #SecondChild #NewBorn #INARA #WarChild

