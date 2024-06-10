الإثنين 10 يونيو 2024
رئيس مجلسى الإدارة والتحرير
محمد الباز
رئيس مجلسى الإدارة والتحرير
محمد الباز

وزيرة الثقافة تفتتح المعرض العام للأوبرا

وزيرة الثقافة تفتتح
وزيرة الثقافة تفتتح المعرض العام الاوبرا

وزيرة الثقافة تفتتح المعرض العام الاوبرا
وزيرة الثقافة تفتتح المعرض العام الاوبرا
المعرض العام الاوبرا
المعرض العام الاوبرا
المعرض العام الاوبرا
المعرض العام الاوبرا
المعرض العام الاوبرا
المعرض العام الاوبرا
المعرض العام الاوبرا
المعرض العام الاوبرا
المعرض العام الاوبرا
المعرض العام الاوبرا
المعرض العام الاوبرا
المعرض العام الاوبرا
المعرض العام الاوبرا
المعرض العام الاوبرا
المعرض العام الاوبرا
المعرض العام الاوبرا
المعرض العام الاوبرا
المعرض العام الاوبرا
المعرض العام الاوبرا
المعرض العام الاوبرا
المعرض العام الاوبرا
المعرض العام الاوبرا
المعرض العام الاوبرا
المعرض العام الاوبرا
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.29 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.29 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.29 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.29 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.30 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.30 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.30 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.30 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.30 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.30 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.31 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.31 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.31 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.31 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.31 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.31 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.32 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.32 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.32 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.32 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.33 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.33 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.33 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.33 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.33 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.33 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.34 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.34 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.34 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.34 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.35 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.35 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.35 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.35 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.35 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.35 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.36 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.36 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.36 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.36 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.36 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.36 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.37 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.37 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.37 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.37 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.37 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.37 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.38 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.38 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.38 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.38 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.38 PM (3)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.38 PM (3)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.38 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.38 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.39 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.39 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.39 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.39 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.39 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.39 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.40 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.40 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.40 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.40 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.40 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.40 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.41 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.41 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.41 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.41 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.41 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.41 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.42 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.42 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.42 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.42 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.42 PM (3)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.42 PM (3)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.42 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.42 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.43 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.43 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.43 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.43 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.43 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.43 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.44 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.44 PM (1)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.44 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.44 PM (2)
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.44 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.44 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.45 PM
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-10 at 11.08.45 PM

الأكثر قراءة

موعد إجازة عيد الأضحى 2024 للقطاع الخاص والحكومي

«شعبة الأسماك»: مصر ثانى أكبر دولة منتجة للبلطى والاستاكوزا النهرية

لطلاب الشهادة الإعدادية 2024.. المجموع المطلوب لدخول الثانوية العامة 2024

رابط نموذج إجابة امتحان التربية الدينية للثانوية العامة 2024

سبب وفاة طالب الثانوية العامة اليوم

صيف ملتهب.. أسعار الدواجن تشعل الحرائق في جيوب المواطنين

ﻣﻘﺎﻻﺕ

حسين دعسة

قرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2735.. جيوسياسة تعيد فهم الحرب

خالد حريب

فى حرب غزة.. الكلمة للسنوار أم لإسماعيل هنية

غسان شربل

المسافرون نحو الهاوية

لواء. محسن الفحام

المؤسسات الدينية ومعركة الوعى

ماجد حبته

شكرى.. لافروف.. وبلينكن

لواء. محسن الفحام

المؤسسات الدينية ومعركة الوعى

محمد رفعت

مراسلو المحافظات والتقدير المنتظر!

نرمين يسر

بين الحب والحرب حرف صغير

صور

وزيرة الثقافة تفتتح المعرض العام للأوبرا

مباراة مصر وغينيا بيساو فى تصفيات كأس العالم

الحياة تحت لهيب الشمس.. رحلة مصورة تكشف كفاح "الأيد الشقية"

محطة تل أبيب

المزيد

صحيفة عبرية تكشف أسرار تفوق حماس في غزة وفشل إسرائيل في المعركة

تفكك حكومة الاحتلال.. استقالة جانتس تفتح "أبواب الجحيم" على نتنياهو

نهاية الوحدة وتزايد الانقسامات والفوضى.. ماذا تعنى استقالة جانتس من حكومة الحرب؟