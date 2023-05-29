Sudanese Asim Omar: Egypt brought me back to education and honored me with much generosity

As individuals, we all have a multitude of memories that can be difficult to leave behind, and they made us feel so homesick, same applies to Omar, who came to Egypt for the first time in 2019, at the age of 29, He arrived in Egypt seeking relief from a debilitating medical condition that could not be treated in Sudan due to the lack of needed medical care. With valid papers, they -his mother, Brother, and himself- were able to enter the country and were accompanied by their mother and brother, who came to offer support during his recovery journey.

The lack of advanced medical tools and treatments in Sudan was a major factor in their decision to seek help in Egypt. They were granted the right to work in various positions in Egypt due to the 4 rights agreement between Egypt and Sudan.

He worked as a cashier and a cook, but eventually started delivering orders for a company called "Talaabat" via a bike then he continue to work for the same company, now by using a motorcycle for deliveries. Egypt has become a second home for them due to the country's welcoming attitude towards Sudanese workers, which is in contrast to other neighboring countries. The Four Freedoms Agreement has allowed them to pursue their dreams and return to their studies.