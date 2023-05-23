الثلاثاء 23 مايو 2023
el captain studio dostor
paper الدستور الورقي
Chairman and Editor in chief
Dr. Mohamed El Baz
Chairman and Editor in chief
Dr. Mohamed El Baz

Egypt News

The hunt for Nawal El Saadawi's works in Egyptian cinema is done in her remembrance.

Nawal El-Saadawi
Nawal El-Saadawi

We live in a time when novels may be easily seen on screens; this trend started years ago and is now more widely accepted.

"Help me locate a movie producer or production firm to adapt one of my mother's books into a motion picture." 

Dr. Mona Helmy, The daughter of the late philosopher Nawal El Saadawi (October 27, 1931 – March 21, 2021), posed this question to her Facebook friends and followers, Looking for a movie producer to adapt one of her mother's novels.

Specifically, on December 6, 2018, Dr. Nawal Al-Saadawi received the International Thinkers Award in London, one of the highest honours given abroad, around three years before her departure. At that time, she met English producer Alison Owen, who is working on a film adaptation of her best-known and globally best-selling book, "A Woman at Point Zero," which has been published in 40 different languages. It was adapted for the stage in numerous nations throughout the world, and directors from various nations wanted to make a movie out of it, but Al-Saadawi disagreed with all of the scenarios they proposed to her. This was on par with international film The Egyptian film industry refused to permit any of its fictional works to be made into a motion picture.

Notable among Nawal El Saadawi's most well-known books are "The Absent One, released in 1970; She Was the Weakest, published in 1972; In 1975, A Woman at Zero Point was published. The Circular Song, which was released in 1978 The Fall of the Imam, published in 1987, Death: The Only Man on Earth, published in 1989, Love in the Time of Oil, published in 1992, Jannat and Iblis, published in 2000, I learned to love, published in 2000, the novel, published in 2005, and the torn picture, published in 2006 are among the books that have been published.

الأكثر قراءة

سعر الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء 23 مايو 2023 فى مصر دون مصنعية

تعيين 261 مندوبا مساعدا بهيئة قضايا الدولة من خريجي دفعة 2018

قرار جمهوري بتعيين 171 معاون نيابة إدارية من خريجي دفعة 2017

الرئيس السيسى: متهمون بتعزيز المساعى الدولية والإقليمية لجهود التنمية فى قارة إفريقيا

"شارك تعلم واستمتع بيومك".. التؤام عبد الرحمن وكريم جابر يطلبان مقابلة الرئيس السيسي

الرئيس السيسى: هناك العديد من التحديات المتصاعدة والمتشابكة التى تواجهها دول العالم

ﻣﻘﺎﻻﺕ

نرمين مقبل

الموسيقى العربية.. لا مهرجان بدون "نجوم الأوبرا"

منى رجب

فشل ومقاطعة لـ«كليوباترا المزيفة»

حسين دعسة

منظمة التعاون الإسلامي/جدة.. نحو اجتماع استثنائي لإنقاذ القدس

ماجد حبته

مصر وعمان.. شراكة طموحة

وائل لطفي

المصرى الغنى والمصرى الفقير

عبدالوهاب داود

طلعت الشايب.. جمال الترجمة والمترجم

ماجد حبته

مسقط- القاهرة.. زيارة سلطانية تاريخية

جمال-أسعد

الحوار والهوية المصرية

صور

هنا العاصمة الإدارية

صناعة الفخار فى قرية تونس

فعاليات الجلسة الافتتاحية للحوار الوطنى (صور)

محطة تل أبيب

المزيد

لمنع انتخابات مبكرة.. كيف يتحرك نتنياهو لتمرير الميزانية الجديدة؟

الإمارات تدين بشدة اقتحام وزير إسرائيلى المسجد الأقصى

غضب فلسطينى من اقتحام بن غفير للأقصى.. واجتماع حكومة الاحتلال فى القدس