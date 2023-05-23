The hunt for Nawal El Saadawi's works in Egyptian cinema is done in her remembrance.

We live in a time when novels may be easily seen on screens; this trend started years ago and is now more widely accepted.

"Help me locate a movie producer or production firm to adapt one of my mother's books into a motion picture."

Dr. Mona Helmy, The daughter of the late philosopher Nawal El Saadawi (October 27, 1931 – March 21, 2021), posed this question to her Facebook friends and followers, Looking for a movie producer to adapt one of her mother's novels.

Specifically, on December 6, 2018, Dr. Nawal Al-Saadawi received the International Thinkers Award in London, one of the highest honours given abroad, around three years before her departure. At that time, she met English producer Alison Owen, who is working on a film adaptation of her best-known and globally best-selling book, "A Woman at Point Zero," which has been published in 40 different languages. It was adapted for the stage in numerous nations throughout the world, and directors from various nations wanted to make a movie out of it, but Al-Saadawi disagreed with all of the scenarios they proposed to her. This was on par with international film The Egyptian film industry refused to permit any of its fictional works to be made into a motion picture.

Notable among Nawal El Saadawi's most well-known books are "The Absent One, released in 1970; She Was the Weakest, published in 1972; In 1975, A Woman at Zero Point was published. The Circular Song, which was released in 1978 The Fall of the Imam, published in 1987, Death: The Only Man on Earth, published in 1989, Love in the Time of Oil, published in 1992, Jannat and Iblis, published in 2000, I learned to love, published in 2000, the novel, published in 2005, and the torn picture, published in 2006 are among the books that have been published.