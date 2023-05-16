Egyptian designers showcase collections at First Fashion Week

Egypt Fashion Week made its debut at the Agriculture Museum in Giza, with a lineup of runway shows. The event kicked off with the participation of many Egyptian designers who showcased their latest lines and collections on and off the runway, presenting their creative ideas and representing their country's rich heritage, civilization, and arts.

The first edition of the Egypt Fashion Week drew the presence of numerous celebrities and fashion aficionados worldwide. Al-Dostour spoke to a number of designers and artisans who showcased their inspiring fashion pieces, leaving industry insiders in attendance excited and impressed.

Renowned Egyptian fashion designer Shahira Fahmy participated in the event with her 90-piece contemporized collection inspired by the rich cultural heritage of Sinai’s Bedouins. The collection, which varied between tunics and skirts that suit all tastes and preferences, is created with a dedication to the spirit of the land of Sinai, encompassing the marvelous shades and tints of its sand.

Shahira said that the designs were based on distinctive natural materials and relied on 100% Egyptian linen and other authentic local materials and products. Shahira Fahmy is a well-known fashion designer who strives for sustainability in the fashion industry since the 1980s.

Every year, Shahira works to revive the ancient Egyptian civilization and cultural heritage in her winter/summer fashion collections. She brings back the symbolic motifs of Egypt's local heritage with her fashion designs inspired by the country's rich cultural heritage.

Shahira expressed her pleasure in participating in Egypt Fashion Week, stressing that the event introduces a massive leap in the fashion industry in Egypt and brings a business boom for young local designers, which will have a positive impact on the Egyptian industrial sector.

Designer Wissem Khedher also showcased a collection of unique fashion styles, dazzling the audience with his timeless fashion ideas that we may not have seen yet in international fashion weeks.

Khedher said that each piece he presented reflects his views and beliefs. “There is always a spiritual and primitive side, and a spirit of adventure in every single piece. I believe that one dresses for himself and not for others”, he added.

He pointed out that Egypt Fashion Week gives an opportunity for Egyptian designers to communicate with each other, and this fosters an excellent spirit of competition among them.

Egypt Fashion Week, which is organized by the Egyptian Fashion and Design Council (EFDC) under the auspices of Egypt's Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, and the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, is a four-day event that began on Friday and wrapped up on May 15.

This historic event is an offshoot of the well-known fashion weeks that take place in major cities around the world, including New York, Paris, Milan, London, Dubai, Tokyo, and others.