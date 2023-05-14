الأحد 14 مايو 2023
Egypt News

Egypt Successfully Brokers Ceasefire Between Israel and Gaza: A Triumph of Diplomacy

Gaza
Gaza

Egypt has succeeded in ending the escalation between Israel and Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip, which lasted for five days, during which Cairo conducted intensive contact with both sides.

Egypt persuaded Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ) to agree to a ceasefire after intensive and lengthy negotiations, given its direct communication with Israel and PIJ.

All parties in Palestine, including the Palestinian Authority, the Palestine Liberation Organization, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad, expressed their gratitude for Egypt's efforts led by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The White House also welcomed the agreement: "The United States welcomes tonight’s announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza-based militants brokered by the Egyptian Government after nearly five days of fighting.

U.S. officials worked closely with regional partners to achieve this resolution to the hostilities to prevent further loss of life and restore calm for Israelis and Palestinians".

"We are grateful for the critical diplomatic efforts of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and senior Egyptian officials, as well as Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar" the WH added.

Mohammed Al-Brem, media official in the Palestinian resistance committees, thanked Egypt for its extraordinary efforts from the first moment of the Israeli escalation, stating that many mediators intervened. Still, the central and fundamental effort was made by Egypt, which reached an agreement, he said to "El Dostor".

On the Israeli side, Tzachi Hanegbi, the Israeli National Security Advisor, expressed appreciation for Egypt's diligent efforts to reach a ceasefire, stating that Israel agreed to the Egyptian initiative for a ceasefire and that calm will be met with peace.

Tzachi's statements came under the directives of Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister.

Calm prevails in the Gaza Strip thanks to the ceasefire agreement began to be implemented, and Palestinians in Gaza celebrated the ceasefire.

