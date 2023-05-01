A sneak peek into Sudanese journey from the "hell of war" to the "safe haven" in Egypt

Sudanese nationals and citizens of other countries are still seeking refuge in Egypt via the Arqin and Qustul border crossings with Sudan to escape the fierce fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Egypt has established medical teams at each crossing to conduct health tests on arrivals from Sudan, assess their medical conditions, and provide all necessary healthcare services. This is particularly crucial as many healthcare facilities in Sudan have been hindered, with dozens of hospitals rendered non-functional due to days of unceasing violence.

In this respect, Samah Saad, a Sudanese woman who has escaped the war that engulfed her country, told "Al-Dostour" that she has crossed into Egypt through the Arqin land port with Sudan, accompanied by a group of families of up to 104 people, all of whom have fled the war in their country and come to neighboring Egypt to seek sanctuary and safety.

"Visiting Egypt is a perfectly normal thing for every Sudanese. I used to spend around four months in Egypt a year, and I've long been keen to do so every holiday. When we were afraid of warfare, we spontaneously headed to Egypt, the safe neighboring country we love so much", she added.

"Al-Dostour" spoke to another Sudanese citizen who fled their war-torn homeland to Egypt. He said that he was waiting for several families flooding out of their country, including some who planned to move from Egypt to other countries, particularly families who would live in Aswan until the situation stabilizes.

He added, "Once I was informed of the families' arrival at the Egyptian border, I felt reassured and relieved; I was sure they were out of immediate danger. Egypt means safety for the Sudanese people, and there are well-established bonds of fraternity between the two peoples/countries".

He thanked President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi for "his support and hospitality and for hosting a substantial number of Sudanese families pouring into Egypt amid the war crisis because they consider it their second homeland."

