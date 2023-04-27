الخميس 27 أبريل 2023
Archaeology Professor: What is happening with the history of Egypt cannot pass unnoticed.

Queen Cleopatra's Tomb

Dr. Ahmed Mahmoud warns against the Afrocentric movement attributing ancient Egyptian history to Africans and denying the Egyptians' role in building their civilization. Disputes the claims that Queen Cleopatra had dark skin and asserts that the Pharaonic civilization is of Egyptian roots.

Dr. Ahmed Mahmoud, a professor at the Faculty of Archaeology at Cairo University, said that the "Afrocentric" movement aims to attribute ancient Egyptian history to Africans and claims that the ancient Egyptians were not the builders of the ancient Egyptian civilization but rather the Africans.

Senior archaeologist at the Ministry of Tourism: Netflix Cleopatra series falsifies the facts

Egyptian archaeologist to "Al-Dostour": Afrocentrists are trying to steal the Egyptian identity

Mahmoud added in his statements to "Al-Dostour" that what is happening to Egyptian history cannot pass unnoticed. There must be a strong response, pointing out that the claims of Afrocentrists that Queen Cleopatra had dark skin are not valid, as Queen Cleopatra was white, and that the Pharaonic civilization has Egyptian roots, not African as they claim.

Dr. Ahmed Mahmoud's statements come after Netflix announced a series on Queen Cleopatra's life, which has drawn criticism for selecting a black actress as the main character. The decision to cast a black actress has been perceived as a show of support for the Afrocentric movement, which seeks to highlight the contribution of black people in history. This has led to a heated discussion on social media. In response, Egyptian lawyers have initiated a legal challenge against the documentary.

