الإثنين 12 أكتوبر 2020 الموافق 25 صفر 1442
فن

كيم كارداشيان تتبرع بـ 1 مليون دولار لضحايا كاراباخ

الإثنين 12/أكتوبر/2020 - 01:38 م
كيم كارداشيان
كيم كارداشيان
وكالات
أعلنت عارضة الأزياء الأمريكية من أصل أرمني كيم كارداشيان، أنها ستتبرع بـ 1 مليون دولار لضحايا الحرب في كاراباخ، داعية المتابعين والمعجبين إلى الحذو حذوها بالمساعدة والتوعية.

وأوضحت أن المساعدة بجمع الأموال حسب المقدرة لـ "صندوق أرمينيا"، الذي تشارك هي ذاتها في الإشراف عليه، بهدف ضمان الغذاء والدواء والمأوى للضحايا في هذا الإقليم المتوتر، كما قالت إن المساعدة قد تكون أيضا بنشر الوعي، بما في ذلك على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وأضافت كارداشيان في فيديو بثته على صفحتها في موقع "إنستجرام" قائلة إن "تفكيري وصلواتي مع الرجال والنساء والأطفال الشجعان، أريد أن يتذكر الجميع أنه على الرغم من المسافة التي تفصلنا، فإننا لسنا مقيدين بالحدود ومعا نصنع أمة أرمنية واحدة شاملة".

يذكر أن نزاعا مسلحا اندلع في إقليم قره باغ في يوم 27 سبتمبر الماضي بين أذربيجان وقوات الإقليم المدعومة من أرمينيا، مما تسبب في توتر إقليمي خطير بتداعيات دولية شديدة الحساسية.
I’m so honored to be part of today’s global effort to support the @armeniafund. I’ve been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance. My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children. I want everyone to remember that despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders and we are one global Armenian nation together. The @armeniafund is directly helping those that have been impacted during this critical time with humanitarian aid through food, shelter, and medical care. I will be donating $1M to assist their efforts on the ground and invite you to join me. Whether you are helping with just raising awareness and posting on social media or donating just $1, every bit helps. Let’s make this our most successful fundraiser ever. Thank you so much. 🇦🇲 ❤️💙🧡

