الثلاثاء 08 سبتمبر 2020 الموافق 20 محرم 1442
تضرر بشدة في إنفجار بيروت.. طوني ورد يعود لعالم الأزياء مجددا

الثلاثاء 08/سبتمبر/2020 - 12:35 م
مصمم الأزياء
مصمم الأزياء
سلمى بدر
بعد ما يقرب من شهر على انفجار مرفأ بيروت بالعاصمة اللبنانية، مازال تضامن المشاهير العالميين مع لبنان مستمرا.

ودشن مصمم الأزياء العالمي "طوني ورد" مبادرة جديدة بعد مبادرات أخرى سبق ونظمها دعمًا لبلده لبنان منها مثلًا تأمين الملابس الواقية وأغطية الأسرة للمستشفيات في ظل انتشار وباء فيروس كورونا.

أطلق طوني ورد متجره الإلكتروني حيث يمكن التسوق مباشرة ومع انطلاق الموقع، هناك مجموعة محدودة الاصدار بعنوان "Sunrise، Sunset" (شروق الشمس، المغيب) تضم مجموعة من سترات التونيك والقبعات المتناسقة مع بعضها.

يذكر أن مبيعات الموقع الالكتروني يعود ريعها لجمعية "فرح العطاء" التي بذل أعضائها جهد كبير لتقديم المساعدة للمتضررين من الانفجار وتم اطلاق هاشتاج #frombeiruttotheworld في اشارة الى أنه من بيروت ينطلق الموقع الالكتروني للعالم كله، حيث يمكن التسوق من أي دولة لدعم متضرري الانفجار.

ونشرت الدار البيان التالي، حيث تم التأكيد على أنه رغم مرور 3 أسابيع على الانفجار، لم ينسى أحد ما حدث في بيروت وأن الدار ستكون داعمة للمتضررين من خلال التبرع بريع جميع المبيعات.
