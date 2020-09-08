تضرر بشدة في إنفجار بيروت.. طوني ورد يعود لعالم الأزياء مجددا
ودشن مصمم الأزياء العالمي "طوني ورد" مبادرة جديدة بعد مبادرات أخرى سبق ونظمها دعمًا لبلده لبنان منها مثلًا تأمين الملابس الواقية وأغطية الأسرة للمستشفيات في ظل انتشار وباء فيروس كورونا.
أطلق طوني ورد متجره الإلكتروني حيث يمكن التسوق مباشرة ومع انطلاق الموقع، هناك مجموعة محدودة الاصدار بعنوان "Sunrise، Sunset" (شروق الشمس، المغيب) تضم مجموعة من سترات التونيك والقبعات المتناسقة مع بعضها.
يذكر أن مبيعات الموقع الالكتروني يعود ريعها لجمعية "فرح العطاء" التي بذل أعضائها جهد كبير لتقديم المساعدة للمتضررين من الانفجار وتم اطلاق هاشتاج #frombeiruttotheworld في اشارة الى أنه من بيروت ينطلق الموقع الالكتروني للعالم كله، حيث يمكن التسوق من أي دولة لدعم متضرري الانفجار.
ونشرت الدار البيان التالي، حيث تم التأكيد على أنه رغم مرور 3 أسابيع على الانفجار، لم ينسى أحد ما حدث في بيروت وأن الدار ستكون داعمة للمتضررين من خلال التبرع بريع جميع المبيعات.
An ethereal loungewear collection dedicated to celebrate life’s little pleasures. SUNRISE, SUNSET available exclusively on www.tonyward.net All profits from the online sales will be donated to @offre.joie * #FromBeirutToTheWorld —————————————————— *Born in the midst of the civil war in 1985, OffreJoie is a reputable & trusted NGO, providing help to the people affected by the tragedy & rebuilding their homes.
In the midst of the pandemic, the chaos, Beirut’s blast... The Tony Ward Fashion House is introducing for the first time ever: The Tony Ward Online Store. All the profits from its online sales will be donated to @offre.joie * #FromBeirutToTheWorld —————————————————— *Born in the midst of the civil war in 1985, OffreJoie is a reputable & trusted NGO, providing help to the people affected by the tragedy & rebuilding their homes.