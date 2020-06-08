رئيس مجلسى الإدارة والتحرير
د. محمد الباز
رئيس التحرير التنفيذي
محمد العسيري
الإثنين 08 يونيو 2020 الموافق 16 شوال 1441
رئيس مجلسى الإدارة والتحرير
د. محمد الباز
رئيس التحرير التنفيذي
محمد العسيري

عالم

كيف تضامن العالم مع المظاهرات الأمريكية؟

الإثنين 08/يونيو/2020 - 05:49 ص
المظاهرات حول العالم
المظاهرات حول العالم
إسراء صلاح الدين
طباعة
انتشرت التظاهرات في عدد كبير من دول العالم الغربي، للتضامن مع المظاهرات الأمريكية التي اشتعلت بسبب مقتل جورج فلويد المواطن الأمريكي من أصحاب البشرة السمراء على يد شرطي أمريكي.

وتداول رواد موقع التدوين العالمي "تويتر"، مقاطع فيديو متعددة لاشتعال التظاهرات في عدد من مدن أوروبا، للتضامن مع جوروج فلويد ضحية الشرطة الأمريكية.

وتستمر التظاهرات الأمريكية لليوم العاشر على التوالي، بعد مقتل جورج فلويد البالغ من العمر 46 عامًا في مينابوليس، على يد ضابط شرطة أمريكي، حاول إلقاء القبض عليه، ولكنه تعامل معه بقوة مفرطة، حيث وضع ركبته فوق رقبة جورج الذي ظل يصرخ: "لا أستطيع التنفس.. رقبتي تؤلمني"، وقد أكد تقرير الطب الشرعي أن الاختناق هو السبب الرئيسي لوفاة جورج.

في إيطاليا، احتشد المحتجون في العاصمة روما، مرددين هتافات "لا أستطيع التنفس"، ومرافعين لافتات تندد بما حدث من مقتل "فلويد".
وفي مونتريال العاصمة الكندية، لم تهدأ التظاهرات المتضامنة مع التظاهرات الأمريكية، والمطالبة بالقصاص لجورج فلويد وكل ضحايا الظلم والذين يتعرضون للعنف والقتل لأن لون بشرتهم ليس أبيض.

وفي العاصمة البريطانية لندن، اشتعلت التظاهرات الغاضبة، وتخللها بعض العنف، كما حدث في بروكسل مقر الاتحاد الأوروبي، ونشبت اشتباكات بين المتظاهرين وقوات الأمن.

الكلمات المفتاحية

موضوعات متعلقة

جدول امتحانات الثانوية العامة 2020 المعدل بعد حذف المواد غير المضافة للمجموع

التحليل الأول إيجابى.. حقيقة إصابة شيرين عبدالوهاب بفيروس كورونا

الأزهر: بيع بلازما المتعافين من كورونا لا يجوز شرعًا

بث مباشر.. مؤتمر وزير التعليم بشأن امتحانات الثانوية العامة

الصور

image description

الشافعى.. أكبر متسابق ماراثون فى مصر (صور)

image description

تعايش المواطنين فى سوق الخضار بالكمامة الطبية

image description

خسوف القمر

image description

زمن كورونا.. التزام المواطنين بالكمامات في الأسواق

image description

عملية التبرع ببلازما المتعافين للحالات الحرجة المصابة بكورونا

الأكثر قراءة

التحليل الأول إيجابى.. حقيقة إصابة شيرين عبدالوهاب بفيروس كورونا

3045 إصابة جديدة بكورونا وتعافى 1026 فى السعودية

ريهام حجاج تكشف حقيقة إصابتها بفيروس كورونا

رابط «ثانوية دوت نت» لمراجعة ليلة الامتحان لطلاب الصف الثالث الثانوي

إنفوجراف

image description

أبرز 8 معلومات عن عيد العنصرة (انفوجراف)

image description

أبرز 6 معلومات عن قانوني مجلسي النواب والشيوخ قبل مناقشتهما (انفوجراف)

image description

اشتراطات تصنيع الكمامات القماشية والجراحية (إنفوجراف)

image description

خطوات انتقال المواطن برقمه بين شبكات المحمول

أيام زمان

"بسبب مكالمة هاتفية".. نجمة شهيرة أحبت فريد الأطرش فتزوجت أخيه

أول فتى للشاشة العربية.. ظلمه مقص الرقيب وقتلته هوليوود

في عيد ميلادها.. أمال رمزي الجريئة التي حُرمت من ميراث زوجها

«وحشة جدا».. نجمة عالمية رفض عمر الشريف العمل معها وأصبحت بينهما قصة حب كبيرة

نجم الساعة

أول فتى للشاشة العربية.. ظلمه مقص الرقيب وقتلته هوليوود

الصحة

لماذا خرجت بعض مناطق العالم بأقل الخسائر من أزمة كورونا؟

روسيا تسجل عقارًا لعلاج مضاعفات كورونا

أبحاث «فوجي فيلم» على عقار كورونا تمتد حتى يوليو

أنجولا تستدعى الأطباء والممرضين المتقاعدين

منوعات

«أيام كورونا»: روشتة طبية لحاملي الفيروس ومدة تفشي العدوى

الشافعى.. أكبر متسابق ماراثون فى مصر (صور)

غواصة روسية تستكشف أعماق خندق ماريانا

ابتكار جديد وتطبيقات مبهرة في عالم الأقمشة الذكية

مقالات الرأي
ماجد حبته
تركيا تنفى ما أكده رئيسها!
د. منى حلمى
هل كل هذا من أجل طرحة تغطى شَعر النساء؟
عمرو خالد
كيف ترتقى إلى أعلى درجات الإيمان؟
د. رائد العزاوى
السيسى.. القائد الأمين على مصالح العرب
المزيد

الثقافة

ننشر أسماء الفائزين بمسابقة «تراثى 5»

«روايات السيرة الهلالية».. إصدار حديث للمركز القومى للمسرح

حسن عبدالموجود: القصة القصيرة تستطيع حجز مكانة كبيرة على ساحة الأدب

عبد السلام الشاذلي يكشف سبب اتجاه الكتاب الشباب إلى الرواية