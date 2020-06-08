كيف تضامن العالم مع المظاهرات الأمريكية؟
وتداول رواد موقع التدوين العالمي "تويتر"، مقاطع فيديو متعددة لاشتعال التظاهرات في عدد من مدن أوروبا، للتضامن مع جوروج فلويد ضحية الشرطة الأمريكية.
وتستمر التظاهرات الأمريكية لليوم العاشر على التوالي، بعد مقتل جورج فلويد البالغ من العمر 46 عامًا في مينابوليس، على يد ضابط شرطة أمريكي، حاول إلقاء القبض عليه، ولكنه تعامل معه بقوة مفرطة، حيث وضع ركبته فوق رقبة جورج الذي ظل يصرخ: "لا أستطيع التنفس.. رقبتي تؤلمني"، وقد أكد تقرير الطب الشرعي أن الاختناق هو السبب الرئيسي لوفاة جورج.
🇮🇹✊🏾: Incredible protest against racism from thousands of #BlackLivesMatter supporters in Rome, Italy. #Roma #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/mM43n7ZySk— Revolution Watch ✊🏼👁 (@RevoWatch) June 7, 2020
🇨🇦✊🏾: Thousands of #BlackLivesMatter demonstrators gathered on the streets of Montreal, Canada calling on politicians to act against racism and #ViolencesPolicieres. #MontrealProtest #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/RdxKD2jdOZ— Revolution Watch ✊🏼👁 (@RevoWatch) June 7, 2020
Em Londres, após os intensos protestos de ontem, os manifestantes voltaram às ruas hoje para protestar contra o racismo e contra a violência policial#GeorgeFloydProtests#PoliceBrutality #LondonProtests pic.twitter.com/vfSj34MV8p— Observatório Internacional (@observint) June 7, 2020
Happening Now : The Black lives matter George Floyd protest in #Brussels , Belgium turns into a riot. , a number of stores have been looted and police have been attacked with bottles & other objects...#Bruxellespic.twitter.com/aq6nOCaONE— Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) June 7, 2020