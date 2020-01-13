القائمة النهائية لحفل توزيع جوائز الأوسكار
الإثنين 13/يناير/2020 - 04:16 م
محمد مجديطباعة
أعلنت أكاديمية فنون وعلوم الصور، المسئولة عن توزيع جوائز الأوسكار، عن القائمة النهائية لجوائزها في النسخة الـ92 والمنتظر اختيارها بشكل نهائي في حفل بمدينة هوليوود ومسرح دولبي خلال فبراير المقبل.
وجاءت القائمة النهائية كالتالي:
أفضل فيلم
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
أفضل مخرج
Martin Scorsese، The Irishman
Todd Phillips، Joker
Sam Mendes، 1917
Quentin Tarantino، Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho، Parasite
أفضل ممثلة
Cynthia Erivo، Harriet
Scarlett Johansson، Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan، Little Women
Charlize Theron، Bombshell
Renée Zellweger، Judy
أفضل ممثل
Antonio Banderas، Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio، Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver، Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix، Joker
Jonathan Pryce، The Two Popes
أفضل ممثلة دور تاني
Kathy Bates، Richard Jewell
Laura Dern، Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson، Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh، Little Women
Margot Robbie، Bombshell
أفضل ممثل دور تاني
Tom Hanks، A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins، The Two Popes
Al Pacino، The Irishman
Joe Pesci، The Irishman
Brad Pitt، Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
أفضل فيلم كارتون
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
أفضل فيلم قصير
Dcera
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
أفضل فيلم وثائقي طويل
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
أفضل فيلم وثائقي قصير
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk، Run، Cha-Cha
وجاءت القائمة النهائية كالتالي:
أفضل فيلم
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
أفضل مخرج
Martin Scorsese، The Irishman
Todd Phillips، Joker
Sam Mendes، 1917
Quentin Tarantino، Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho، Parasite
أفضل ممثلة
Cynthia Erivo، Harriet
Scarlett Johansson، Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan، Little Women
Charlize Theron، Bombshell
Renée Zellweger، Judy
أفضل ممثل
Antonio Banderas، Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio، Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver، Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix، Joker
Jonathan Pryce، The Two Popes
أفضل ممثلة دور تاني
Kathy Bates، Richard Jewell
Laura Dern، Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson، Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh، Little Women
Margot Robbie، Bombshell
أفضل ممثل دور تاني
Tom Hanks، A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins، The Two Popes
Al Pacino، The Irishman
Joe Pesci، The Irishman
Brad Pitt، Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
أفضل فيلم كارتون
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
أفضل فيلم قصير
Dcera
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
أفضل فيلم وثائقي طويل
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
أفضل فيلم وثائقي قصير
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk، Run، Cha-Cha