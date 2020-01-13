القائمة النهائية لحفل توزيع جوائز الأوسكار

أعلنت أكاديمية فنون وعلوم الصور، المسئولة عن توزيع جوائز الأوسكار، عن القائمة النهائية لجوائزها في النسخة الـ92 والمنتظر اختيارها بشكل نهائي في حفل بمدينة هوليوود ومسرح دولبي خلال فبراير المقبل.



وجاءت القائمة النهائية كالتالي:



أفضل فيلم

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite



أفضل مخرج

Martin Scorsese، The Irishman

Todd Phillips، Joker

Sam Mendes، 1917

Quentin Tarantino، Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho، Parasite



أفضل ممثلة

Cynthia Erivo، Harriet

Scarlett Johansson، Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan، Little Women

Charlize Theron، Bombshell

Renée Zellweger، Judy



أفضل ممثل

Antonio Banderas، Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio، Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver، Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix، Joker

Jonathan Pryce، The Two Popes



أفضل ممثلة دور تاني

Kathy Bates، Richard Jewell

Laura Dern، Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson، Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh، Little Women

Margot Robbie، Bombshell



أفضل ممثل دور تاني

Tom Hanks، A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins، The Two Popes

Al Pacino، The Irishman

Joe Pesci، The Irishman

Brad Pitt، Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood



أفضل فيلم كارتون

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4



أفضل فيلم قصير

Dcera

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister



أفضل فيلم وثائقي طويل

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland



أفضل فيلم وثائقي قصير

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk، Run، Cha-Cha



