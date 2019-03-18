القاهرة : الإثنين 18 مارس 2019
08:43 م

متحدث الخارجية العراقية: القاهرة وبغداد لهما دور كبير في توازن البيت العربي (حوار)
08:09 م

250 عامًا على الباشا والإمبراطور.. الأساطير والغموض يحيطان بسيرة محمد على ونابليون بونابرت فى ذكرى ميلادهما
12:38 م

"الجارديان": قطر تدعم ميليشيات ليبيا.. ومصر والإمارات يدعمان "حفتر" لمواجهة الإخوان
08:31 م

عمداء الكليات ورؤساء الجامعات يضعون روشتة للنهوض بدراسة الطب
08:24 م

"أهلًا يادكتور".. الدستور تحقق في أزمات كليات الطب من كل أطراف المنظومة
11:10 م

بالصور.. سفيان بوكرين يهدى إحدى لوحاته للفنانة رجاء الجداوى
09:09 م

كيف تفوق ساديو ماني مع ليفربول؟
06:12 م

أنا مارك زوكربيرج.. هتساعدنى؟.. «فيسبوك» يغرّد على «تويتر» بعد عطل مفاجئ
08:44 م

مشاهدة مباراة ليفربول وبايرن ميونخ بث مباشر 13-3-2019
01:56 ص

شهود عيان عن سقوط سيارة شرطة من أعلى كوبرى: "كانت طايرة فى السماء"
01:40 م

استشهاد فلسطيني برصاص الاحتلال بزعم تنفيذه عملية طعن بالضفة الغربية
11:26 ص

تصاعد أدخنة كثيفة من عربة قطار بمحطة سكة حديد ملوي
الإثنين 18/مارس/2019 - 06:54 ص

تعرف على أسعار سيارات "فورد" 2019

حسام قطامش
dostor.org/2556567

رصدت الدستور أسعار سيارات "فورد" 2019 بعد التخفيض والتي جاءت على النحو التالي:


Ford Fiesta 3 Doors Titanium 2019
399،900.00 جنيه مصرى

Ford Fiesta 5 Doors Titanium 2019
379،900.00 جنيه مصرى

Ford Fiesta 5 Doors Sport 2019
349،900.00 جنيه مصرى

Ford Fiesta 5 Doors Trend Plus 2019
319،900.00 جنيه مصرى

Ford Fiesta 5 Doors Trend 2019
294،900.00 جنيه مصرى

Ford Fiesta 3 Doors Trend 2019
249،900.00 جنيه مصرى

Ford EcoSport Titanium 2019
374،900.00 جنيه مصرى

Ford EcoSport Sport 2019
349،900.00 جنيه مصرى

Ford EcoSport Trend 2019
319،900.00 جنيه مصرى

Ford EcoSport Base 2019
299،900.00 جنيه مصرى

Ford Focus Titanium Hatchback 2019
434،900.00 جنيه مصرى

Ford Focus Sport Hatchback 2019
394،900.00 جنيه مصرى

Ford Focus Trend Hatchback 2019
354،900.00 جنيه مصرى

Ford Kuga Sport 2019
549،900.00 جنيه مصرى

Ford Kuga Titanium 2019
599،900.00 جنيه مصرى

Ford Focus Trend Sedan 2019
359،000.00 جنيه مصرى

Ford Focus Sport Sedan 2019
399،900.00 جنيه مصرى

Ford Focus Titanium Sedan 2019
439،900.00 جنيه مصرى

الآن

دراسة: ملابس الخروج خطر على صحتك فى حالة النوم بها

تيريزا ماى: لا مكان لليمين المتطرف الحاقد فى مجتمعنا

تقارير: إيكاردى يقترب من ريال مدريد

الورفلى: ندرس دخول الآلاف من العمال المصريين للمشاركة فى "إعمار ليبيا"

