تعرف على أسعار سيارات "فورد" 2019
رصدت الدستور أسعار سيارات "فورد" 2019 بعد التخفيض والتي جاءت على النحو التالي:
Ford Fiesta 3 Doors Titanium 2019
399،900.00 جنيه مصرى
Ford Fiesta 5 Doors Titanium 2019
379،900.00 جنيه مصرى
Ford Fiesta 5 Doors Sport 2019
349،900.00 جنيه مصرى
Ford Fiesta 5 Doors Trend Plus 2019
319،900.00 جنيه مصرى
Ford Fiesta 5 Doors Trend 2019
294،900.00 جنيه مصرى
Ford Fiesta 3 Doors Trend 2019
249،900.00 جنيه مصرى
Ford EcoSport Titanium 2019
374،900.00 جنيه مصرى
Ford EcoSport Sport 2019
349،900.00 جنيه مصرى
Ford EcoSport Trend 2019
319،900.00 جنيه مصرى
Ford EcoSport Base 2019
299،900.00 جنيه مصرى
Ford Focus Titanium Hatchback 2019
434،900.00 جنيه مصرى
Ford Focus Sport Hatchback 2019
394،900.00 جنيه مصرى
Ford Focus Trend Hatchback 2019
354،900.00 جنيه مصرى
Ford Kuga Sport 2019
549،900.00 جنيه مصرى
Ford Kuga Titanium 2019
599،900.00 جنيه مصرى
Ford Focus Trend Sedan 2019
359،000.00 جنيه مصرى
Ford Focus Sport Sedan 2019
399،900.00 جنيه مصرى
Ford Focus Titanium Sedan 2019
439،900.00 جنيه مصرى