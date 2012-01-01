قائمة بأسماء الألعاب الإلكترونية الممنوعة فى السعودية

أصدرت هيئة الإعلام المرئى والمسموع فى السعودية، قائمة بالألعاب الإلكترونية الممنوعة من التداول والبيع في المملكة.



وأفادت الهيئة، فى بيان، أن القائمة الجديدة ضمت 47 لعبة مختلفة، غير أنها لم تذكر المبررات التي دفعتها لتحديث القائمة.



وجاءت القائمة الجديدة للألعاب الممنوع تداولها في السعودية، بعد وقوع ثالث عملية انتحار لأطفال بسبب لعبة رقمية.



والألعاب الممنوعة التي تضمنتها القائمة الجديدة هي:



Agents of Mayhem -1



Assassins Creed 2 -2



Attack on titan 2 -3



Bayonetta 2 -4



Clash of the Titans -5



Dante’s Inferno -6



Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition -7



Deadpool -8



Deception IV: The Nightmare Proncess -9



Deus Ex Mankind Divided -10



-Devils Third12 -11



DmC – Defiitive edition -12



Dragon Age: Inquisition -13



Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen -14



Draw to Death -15



Final Fantasy Dissidia -16



Fist of the North Star: Ken’s Rage 2 -17



God of War 1 -18



God of War 2 -19



God of War 3 -20



Grand Theft Auto V -21



Heavy Rain -22



(Hitman: Absolution (2012 -23



Life is Strange -24



Mafia 2 -25



Mafia 3 -26



Metro Redux -27



Okami -28



One Piece Burning Blood -29



Past Cure -30



Prison Architect -31



Resident Evil 5 -32



Resident Evil 6 -33



Saints Row IV -34



SplatterHouse -35



Street Fighter V -36



Street Fighter 30th Anniversary -37



The Order 1886 -38



The Saboteur -39



The Witcher 3 -40



The Nonary Game -41



Thief -42



Vampyr -43



Watch Dogs -44



Wolfenstein 2 -45



Wolfenstein: The New Order -46



YO-KAI WATCH -47



