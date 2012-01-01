القاهرة : السبت 14 يوليه 2018
06:30 م

مصطفى مدبولى: الحجز إلكترونيًا فى الـ2048 وحدة سكنية ‏بالعاصمة الإدارية
05:54 م

بوتين يستقبل ماكرون الأحد في الكرملين
12:09 ص

عاجل.. القوات المسلحة تدفع بطائرات الإطفاء للسيطرة على الحريق
11:44 م

وزير الطيران يكشف تفاصيل الانفجار بالقرب من مطار القاهرة
07:25 م

روضة النعيم.. أسرار «خلوة» الداعية اليمنى الحبيب عمر بن حفيظ فى مصر
03:01 م

توأم أوائل الثانوية.. ندى ونادين: الرياضة والموسيقى حفزونا على النجاح
08:45 م

خاص.. نجيب ساويرس ضيف "فرانس 24" السبت

05:45 م

السيسى يكرّم أبطال دورة ألعاب البحر المتوسط 2018.. غدا
05:39 م

كيف أنقذت الداخلية 21 طالبًا من الغرق فى «دجلة»؟
05:27 م

الغزال.. كيف يبتكر تييري هنري كرة قدم جديدة؟
05:43 م

الأسطورة.. قصة أعظم ممثلة على قيد الحياة
04:55 م

أفلام لها مأخوذة عن أعمال أدبية
السبت 14/يوليه/2018 - 12:38 م

قائمة بأسماء الألعاب الإلكترونية الممنوعة فى السعودية

قائمة بأسماء الألعاب
وكالات
dostor.org/2248681

أصدرت هيئة الإعلام المرئى والمسموع فى السعودية، قائمة بالألعاب الإلكترونية الممنوعة من التداول والبيع في المملكة.

وأفادت الهيئة، فى بيان، أن القائمة الجديدة ضمت 47 لعبة مختلفة، غير أنها لم تذكر المبررات التي دفعتها لتحديث القائمة.

وجاءت القائمة الجديدة للألعاب الممنوع تداولها في السعودية، بعد وقوع ثالث عملية انتحار لأطفال بسبب لعبة رقمية.

والألعاب الممنوعة التي تضمنتها القائمة الجديدة هي:

Agents of Mayhem -1

Assassins Creed 2 -2

Attack on titan 2 -3

Bayonetta 2 -4

Clash of the Titans -5

Dante’s Inferno -6

Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition -7

Deadpool -8

Deception IV: The Nightmare Proncess -9

Deus Ex Mankind Divided -10

-Devils Third12 -11

DmC – Defiitive edition -12

Dragon Age: Inquisition -13

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen -14

Draw to Death -15

Final Fantasy Dissidia -16

Fist of the North Star: Ken’s Rage 2 -17

God of War 1 -18

God of War 2 -19

God of War 3 -20

Grand Theft Auto V -21

Heavy Rain -22

(Hitman: Absolution (2012 -23

Life is Strange -24

Mafia 2 -25

Mafia 3 -26

Metro Redux -27

Okami -28

One Piece Burning Blood -29

Past Cure -30

Prison Architect -31

Resident Evil 5 -32

Resident Evil 6 -33

Saints Row IV -34

SplatterHouse -35

Street Fighter V -36

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary -37

The Order 1886 -38

The Saboteur -39

The Witcher 3 -40

The Nonary Game -41

Thief -42

Vampyr -43

Watch Dogs -44

Wolfenstein 2 -45

Wolfenstein: The New Order -46

YO-KAI WATCH -47

