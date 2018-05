بالفيديو.. وصول آيشواريا راي فرنسا لمشاركتها بفعاليات مهرجان "كان"

She’s here! @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb arrives with Aaradhya in Cannes, France 🇫🇷 #LorealParisIndia #LifeAtCannes #Cannes2018 #SummerEscape @lorealmakeup

A post shared by #POPxoDaily (@popxodaily) on May 11, 2018 at 2:18am PDT